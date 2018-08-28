Julian Draxler's Agent Confirms His Client 'Will Stay With PSG' After Rumours of Bayern Move

Julian Draxler's agent Roger Wittman has confirmed that the German international will remain in Paris after this continental transfer window closes.

There were rumours that he could have been part of a swap deal for Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng, but Wittman's comments appear to have put those to rest.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Out of favour with manager Thomas Tuchel, it was rumoured that Draxler's current coach is keen to offload the former Schalke man. However, Wittman has told Sport 1 that his client will be going nowhere: “Of course Julian will stay in Paris.”





A deafening conformation, any deal to take Draxler away from the French capital is off the table as far as his agent is concerned. The 24-year-old had been a target for Sevilla, but his bulky wage demands put off the La Liga side.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

With the star power of both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar not waning anytime soon, Draxler has been forced down the pecking order to fight with Angel Di Maria for a midfield spot.





This season's start suggests his new boss favours the Argentine, as Draxler has seen his minutes limited. Unavailable to influence games in any manner, the World Cup winner briefly appeared as a substitute against Angers.

If #Draxler wants to be such a great player he has to move somewhere that he can play regularly in his position @DFB_Team_EN — MAHAS (@MAHAS_BH) August 27, 2018

All this taken into consideration, you wouldn't blame Draxler for looking elsewhere. Previously a target for Arsenal, the German would feasibly attract multiple suitors around Europe.





Nevertheless, it appears that PSG's no.23 is willing to stay and battle for his place. Blessed with an abundance of talent, he could yet become an important figure this campaign.