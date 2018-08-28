Julian Draxler's Agent Confirms His Client 'Will Stay With PSG' After Rumours of Bayern Move

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Julian Draxler's agent Roger Wittman has confirmed that the German international will remain in Paris after this continental transfer window closes. 

There were rumours that he could have been part of a swap deal for Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng, but Wittman's comments appear to have put those to rest. 

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Out of favour with manager Thomas Tuchel, it was rumoured that Draxler's current coach is keen to offload the former Schalke man. However, Wittman has told Sport 1 that his client will be going nowhere: “Of course Julian will stay in Paris.”


A deafening conformation, any deal to take Draxler away from the French capital is off the table as far as his agent is concerned. The 24-year-old had been a target for Sevilla, but his bulky wage demands put off the La Liga side.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

With the star power of both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar not waning anytime soon, Draxler has been forced down the pecking order to fight with Angel Di Maria for a midfield spot. 


This season's start suggests his new boss favours the Argentine, as Draxler has seen his minutes limited. Unavailable to influence games in any manner, the World Cup winner briefly appeared as a substitute against Angers.

All this taken into consideration, you wouldn't blame Draxler for looking elsewhere. Previously a target for Arsenal, the German would feasibly attract multiple suitors around Europe. 


Nevertheless, it appears that PSG's no.23 is willing to stay and battle for his place. Blessed with an abundance of talent, he could yet become an important figure this campaign.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)