Liverpool Fans Criticise Simon Mignolet on Twitter After Goalkeeper Comments on Loris Karius' Move

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Liverpool's Loris Karius completed a loan move to Besiktas this week in a deal which the club hope will help the German goalkeeper regain his confidence after his Champions League final fiasco back in May.

However, one person was less than pleased with the decision to loan Karius - his former competition at Anfield, Simon Mignolet. 

The Belgian stopper told Het Laatse Nieuws, a news outlet in his homeland, that he found it 'bizarre' that Karius had been allowed to leave on loan while he was forced to sit on the sidelines at Liverpool.

Mignolet was Liverpool's number one for several years, only to see his playing time reduced following the arrival of Karius in 2016. 

With Liverpool paying £66m to sign Brazilian stopper Alisson from AS Roma, it now seems like there is truly no way back into the starting eleven for the Belgium international.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Though some may sympathise with Mignolet's desire to play football rather than sit on the bench, the goalkeeper's comments attracted the ire of a few Liverpool fans, who had a few choice words to say about why Karius was able to leave and he was not.

It would seem that Mignolet is unlikely to receive a great deal of sympathy from the Liverpool faithful, many of whom view the former Sunderland goalkeeper as arrogant and unprofessional for his comments.

Regardless of Mignolet's opinion on the matter, it would seem the goalkeeper will not be leaving any time soon and will have to get used to playing second fiddle to Alisson.

