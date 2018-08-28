Liverpool Fans Criticise Simon Mignolet on Twitter After Goalkeeper Comments on Loris Karius' Move

Liverpool's Loris Karius completed a loan move to Besiktas this week in a deal which the club hope will help the German goalkeeper regain his confidence after his Champions League final fiasco back in May.

However, one person was less than pleased with the decision to loan Karius - his former competition at Anfield, Simon Mignolet.

The Belgian stopper told Het Laatse Nieuws, a news outlet in his homeland, that he found it 'bizarre' that Karius had been allowed to leave on loan while he was forced to sit on the sidelines at Liverpool.

Mignolet: "I find it bizarre that Karius was loaned while I also had options to be loaned. But for some reason that was not possible. A goalkeeper who was preferred to me last year may leave on a loan basis. Strange." — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) August 26, 2018

Mignolet was Liverpool's number one for several years, only to see his playing time reduced following the arrival of Karius in 2016.

With Liverpool paying £66m to sign Brazilian stopper Alisson from AS Roma, it now seems like there is truly no way back into the starting eleven for the Belgium international.

Though some may sympathise with Mignolet's desire to play football rather than sit on the bench, the goalkeeper's comments attracted the ire of a few Liverpool fans, who had a few choice words to say about why Karius was able to leave and he was not.

Relax Simon, You can play the energydrink cup — Johannessen (@AtleJohannessen) August 26, 2018

Karius is younger and will still have market value even if this move doesn’t materialize. Mignolet on the other hand is 30 and his value will decline as time passes. — Bishal (@MrBishalB) August 26, 2018

He isn’t happy. Tell him he can buy himself out of the contract if he wants to! — Tom Somers (@tommms) August 26, 2018

It simple, No one was willing to pay your wages of £100k pw but it is easier to pay Karius' £25k pw. It isn't rocket science you know. And you will not accept a wage reduction surely because of your self acclaimed quality. — Talk of Liverpool FC (@TalkofLFC) August 26, 2018

Thank you. I would get rid of #Mignolet asap. HE is a bad Sore. His comments are so unprofessional. And, it’s going stir problems on the team. He doesn’t like Klopp. #LFC — Suyen Cuadra (@420parker) August 26, 2018

Mignolet needs to pipe down — Nick‏🔴 (@NabyRole) August 26, 2018

It would seem that Mignolet is unlikely to receive a great deal of sympathy from the Liverpool faithful, many of whom view the former Sunderland goalkeeper as arrogant and unprofessional for his comments.

Regardless of Mignolet's opinion on the matter, it would seem the goalkeeper will not be leaving any time soon and will have to get used to playing second fiddle to Alisson.