Liverpool Refusing to Let Disgruntled Star Leave Ahead of European Transfer Deadline

When Alisson joined Liverpool this summer, the race was on between Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet. The two keepers went from competing for the spot between the sticks to trying to be the first one out of the exit door.

Unfortunately for Mignolet, Karius beat him to it and will be playing his football in Turkey with Besiktas after officially joining on Saturday.

According to The Guardian, the Reds are unwilling to let the Belgian follow Karius out of Anfield.

Mignolet described Karius' move as 'strange' over the weekend, lamenting over the fact that the German was allowed to leave on loan while he wasn't. Besiktas had initially sought a loan deal for the 30-year-old, but the Reds rejected their offer, prompting them to pursue a deal for Karius instead. The Guardian reports that the Anfield side were only willing to entertain talks over a permanent deal.

"Karius' transfer changed nothing for me. I've always been clear: I want to play. Whether I'm No. 2 or No. 3 doesn't matter," he told Het Laatste Nieuws. "Playing time is the most important thing.

"I haven't been told anything since Loris left. I don't know what my future with Liverpool looks like. We shall see what happens this week.

"I find it strange that Karius was loaned out, while I also had options for a loan. But for some reason that wasn't possible. A keeper who was made first choice ahead of me last year gets to leave on loan. Strange."

Liverpool, though, will only be left with 19-year-old glovemen Caoimhin Kelleher and Kamil Grabara if Mignolet leaves this week. And the club expects him to remain professional in his role as a backup option behind their new No.1 Alisson.