Liverpool Refusing to Let Disgruntled Star Leave Ahead of European Transfer Deadline

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

When Alisson joined Liverpool this summer, the race was on between Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet. The two keepers went from competing for the spot between the sticks to trying to be the first one out of the exit door.

Unfortunately for Mignolet, Karius beat him to it and will be playing his football in Turkey with Besiktas after officially joining on Saturday.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to The Guardian, the Reds are unwilling to let the Belgian follow Karius out of Anfield.

Mignolet described Karius' move as 'strange' over the weekend, lamenting over the fact that the German was allowed to leave on loan while he wasn't. Besiktas had initially sought a loan deal for the 30-year-old, but the Reds rejected their offer, prompting them to pursue a deal for Karius instead. The Guardian reports that the Anfield side were only willing to entertain talks over a permanent deal.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Karius' transfer changed nothing for me. I've always been clear: I want to play. Whether I'm No. 2 or No. 3 doesn't matter," he told Het Laatste Nieuws. "Playing time is the most important thing.

"I haven't been told anything since Loris left. I don't know what my future with Liverpool looks like. We shall see what happens this week.

"I find it strange that Karius was loaned out, while I also had options for a loan. But for some reason that wasn't possible. A keeper who was made first choice ahead of me last year gets to leave on loan. Strange."

FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-LIVERPOOL

Liverpool, though, will only be left with 19-year-old glovemen Caoimhin Kelleher and Kamil Grabara if Mignolet leaves this week. And the club expects him to remain professional in his role as a backup option behind their new No.1 Alisson.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)