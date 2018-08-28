Lucas Torreira Insists That Arsenal Need to Continue Improving Following First Win of the Season

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has insisted that the Gunners need to continue improving following their 3-1 victory over West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

Unai Emery's men came into the match off the back of two defeats from their opening two matches, but they were able to put their poor start behind them to grind out a victory over fellow early season strugglers West Ham. It was't entirely convincing, but after a slow start, earning three points was the most important thing.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Torreira played his part in the victory, coming off of the bench to help beef up the midfield during the later stages of the second half. Despite the victory, the Uruguayan insisted that he and his teammates need to do better.

“This win will give us a confidence boost so now it’s about continuing to improve and continuing to work hard as a team – that’s the most important thing,” Torreira told Arsenal's official website.





"I’m pleased that we’ve got the win at home against a very good team in West Ham after starting the season with two defeats. I was happy to get on too and help the team.

Arsenal without Lucas Torreira: 5 goals conceded in 180mins.

Arsenal with Lucas Torreira: 1 goal conceded in 100 mins.



The man to save Arsenal defensively. Has to start from next week. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) August 27, 2018

“It was a tough match today – we fell behind but we turned it around, scored three goals and played really well at times."

Despite not picking up a point from either of their first two matches, Torreira also insisted that there were plenty of positives to take away from the defeats.

“We had some good spells in the first two games against top sides in City and Chelsea.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“We played well and took the positives from those games to prepare for today."





Arsenal travel to Cardiff next Sunday and will no doubt be looking to heed Torreira's advice and start stringing together a decent victory run.