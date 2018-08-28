Manchester United Full-Back Demi Mitchell Officially Rejoins Scottish Side Hearts on Loan

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Manchester United have sent 21-year-old full-back Demi Mitchell back to Hearts on a season-long loan deal.

The player spent the second half of last season on loan with the Scottish outfit, scoring one goal in nine appearances before his season was cut short by an injury. But he will have another chance to prove himself at the club this term.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

A statement on United's official website reads: "Manchester United full-back Demi Mitchell is returning to Hearts on loan for the 2018/19 season, subject to international clearance being granted.

"The 21-year-old is going back to Tynecastle, where he scored once in nine games in the second half of last term before an unfortunate injury curtailed his progress with the Scottish Premiership side."

The player has claims to have had a good time at Hearts last season, despite the injury problem, and has said that he is happy to be heading back.

“It was a good loan there last season,” he declared. “I started every game and it was a real experience for me playing in front of big crowds. The fans were behind me all the way and it’s a really good atmosphere at Tynecastle.

“It was certainly a great experience last time. I learned a lot from it and it’s going to be good to do that again.”

