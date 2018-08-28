Newcastle Handed Major Boost as FA Panel Reach Decision Over Incident Against Chelsea

August 28, 2018

Newcastle right-back Deandre Yedlin won't be facing any disciplinary action over his seemingly violent elbow strike during the 2-1 loss against Chelsea on Sunday.

The American defender appeared to elbow Blues striker Olivier Giroud in the face before gaining possession on the right side of Chelsea's box then whipping a cross in for Joselu to head in and take the Magpies level after Eden Hazard's penalty.

The referee allowed the goal to stand and the player went unpunished, despite the vehement protest from the Chelsea squad. And, according to Sky Sports, he won't be handed any retrospective punishment.

Sky have reported that the matter was referred to a panel of three "ex-elite" match officials in an effort to obtain a determination. But the members could not reach a unanimous decision as to whether or not the player's actions amounted to a red card offence.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Chelsea, though, will feel like the player has already paid for his transgressions in full, given that he turned Marcos Alonso's cross into his own net to hand the Blues the winner just four minutes after providing the equalising assist.

