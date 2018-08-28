PSG Rubbish Reports Claiming They're Lining Up £100m Bid for Tottenham Playmaker

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have denied claims they're preparing a £100m bid for Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen.

The French side were linked with an ambitious move for the Danish playmaker by various outlets this week. But, despite their desire to add players to their squad before the close of the European transfer window on Friday, they insist they haven't made Eriksen a late target.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

“We categorically deny the transfer rumours regarding a potential transfer of Christian Eriksen," the club wrote in an email to the Associated Press (H/T The Sun), also claiming that reports "seem to ignore the current reality of the transfer market."

The reports regarding PSG's interest in Eriksen began to surface after Ivan Rakitic turned them down, having opted to remain with Barcelona. But, given their statement, it appears that they won't be looking to pry the Denmark international from Mauricio Pochettino's squad as an alternative.

The French outfit splashed the cash to get Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last year, but it is understood that they are looking to curb their spending and are intent on complying with Financial Fair Play rules.

what do people think about this Eriksen to PSG story... surely not, right? Levy might have countenanced it 2 months ago, but not now? — Spurs Eeyore (@SpursEeyore) August 28, 2018

Eriksen, meanwhile, is in negotiations over a new deal with Spurs but has so far refused to put pen to paper. With his current contract expiring in 2020, the club aren't under much pressure yet, but everyone in their camp would breathe easier if they were able to secure the midfielder's loyalty.

Despite the criticism over failing to spend money this summer, Tottenham have gotten off to an amazing start in the Premier League, winning all three of their games so far.

Their latest victory came in the form of a remarkable 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday, with Harry Kane and Lucas Moura proving the difference makers in the hotly-contested match.