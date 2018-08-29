6 Players Who Truly Terrorise Defences

Pace, power, a clinical edge, brute strength and a fierce competitive edge often separate typical forwards from the truly menacing; the ones who cast a shadow of doubt before a ball is even kicked and leave the defence in their wake as they bear down on goal.

The world of football has been blessed with a plethora of forwards who bully the opposition regularly, so here are six strikers who truly terrorise defences.

Robert Lewandowski

MB Media/GettyImages

Be it on the ground or in the air, the Poland international is as prolific as they come with a skill set that includes both technical skills and the ability to expertly read the play, he has asserted himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in the game.





The ruthlessness of his finishes mean one cannot give him a sniff, as his goalscoring record in the Bundesliga shows - boasting a strike rate of greater than one in two.

And the fact that he is consistently linked with Europe's elite year in and year out only goes to show that many would prefer him on their side rather than see him in the opposition's colours.

Mario Mandzukic

David Ramos/GettyImages

Mandzukic's physical stature may not bring brute strength immediately to mind, but that does not stop him from using his body in any way possible to be a nuisance for defenders.

The Juventus striker is always switched on, and while he may lack the same level of clinical edge from others in this list, he is a world class poacher and a force in the air - not to mention his desire to track back and make an impact on the defensive side of the game.

The 32-year-old has blossomed in the latter stages of his career, having scored 135 goals in his last six seasons to date.

Didier Drogba

Vaughn Ridley/GettyImages

Drogba is undoubtedly one of Chelsea's greatest ever players - such was the ease in which he bullied defenders. Using his supreme athletic ability and anticipation to beat his man, Didier could physically muscle defenders into submission.

He is a clinical finisher and is best known for his role in the Blues' 2012 Champions League triumph, and at 40 years old he is still playing in the second tier of American football. There, he continues to add to his impressive 362 career goals.

Luis Suarez

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Although the Suarez of today has seen his impact curbed to a certain extent, the Barcelona man no doubt still features prominently in the nightmares of defenders he has come across in both the Premier League and La Liga.

The Uruguay international is as competitive as they come with the combination of strength and mind boggling skill having made him one of the most feared players in Europe. Some on Merseyside even went as far to say he 'could nutmeg a mermaid.'

His natural instinct and runs off the shoulder make him an illusive figure, all of which have culminated in 413 career goals to date both domestically and internationally.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Shaun Clark/GettyImages

The swagger and ego of Zlatan alone can sow a seed of doubt in any opposition, but his ability to back it up with the spectacular has made him one of the most revered forwards in the game.





He has built his career on being a menace, and despite nearing his 37th birthday, he has yet to relinquish the sheer strength in his arsenal which has made him one of the world's most prolific strikers.





Zlatan's skill and physicality have catapulted him to 499 career goals after stints with Barcelona, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and most recently LA Galaxy.

Diego Costa

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Spanish centre forward exemplifies the true essence of what it means to both physically and mentally wreak havoc on the opposition defence. He's built his 12-year career on a fierce competitive spirit leaving little room for niceties or post-game handshakes.

Costa, 29, is the type of player many would love to have on their side but loathe him when he isn't such is his raw power and desire to win.

He suited the Premier League down to a tee with his battling style, resembling a typical striker of yesteryear, where he has continued in similar fashion with Atletico Madrid since making the switch last year.

