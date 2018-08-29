Arsenal Star Believed to Be Back in Training After Mystery Illness Forced Absence From West Ham Win

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil is believed to have resumed training on Tuesday following his controversial absence from the club's first Premier League victory of the season over West Ham last week. 

The 3-1 win secured Arsenal their first three points under Unai Emery, however the result was overshadowed by speculation surrounding Ozil's absence after rumours of a training ground bust up emerged.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Emery claimed the midfielder was ruled out of proceedings due to illness, despite reports suggesting the heated incident resulted in the 29-year-old refusing to take his place among the substitutes against the Hammers.


According to the Evening Standard, Ozil was expected to return to Arsenal's London Colney training base on Tuesday with the rest of the squad after being given the previous day off. 

However, it remains unknown whether he took part in an outdoor session or was confined to indoor gym work.

Despite his absence last time out, it is unlikely that his condition will prevent him from missing the Gunners' fixture against Cardiff on Sunday. 

Emery has adopted a hard line stance with Ozil, and despite having put pen to paper on a new bumper deal in January, the midfielder is expected to face a battle to establish himself in the starting eleven, having been urged to work harder for the team earlier this month. 

Although the 29-year-old featured from the off in the opening two games of the season, the return to form for Aaron Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan could see the club's top earner be  forced to start from the bench against Neil Warnock''s side. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)