Aston Villa Make Loan Offer for Le Havre Defender With Middlesbrough & Celtic Also Interested

Aston Villa have made an offer to sign Le Havre's Harold Moukoudi on loan, while Middlesbrough are also interested in bringing in the defender before the close of this summer's market.

According to the Daily Mail, Tony Pulis’ side are keen on securing a loan deal for the 20-year-old, but will face competition from a number of clubs.

Boro sold their star defender and captain Ben Gibson to Premier League side Burnley this summer, and are now looking to add depth to their defensive core.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The France Under-20 international saw a move to Fulham fall through on deadline day and has been linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal and Sevilla throughout the summer transfer window.

Villa are also keen to offload former Brighton defender Tommy Elphick, with Queens Park Rangers reportedly interested.

Moukoudi made his professional debut for Le Havre in October 2016, having made 44 appearances for their reserve team, and has gone on to make play in a further 44 games for Oswald Tanchot’s side.

Celtic are reportedly interested in the defender, and could offer Moukoudi European football should they qualify for the group stages of the Europa League.

Boro are still haggling over a fee for Le Harve centre-back Harold Moukoudi. However, the French club are still believed to be demanding £10m. The defender is also a target for Celtic.



[@reluctantnicko]#Boro #CelticFC pic.twitter.com/SzRQCkS91L — boropolis (@boropolis) August 26, 2018

Boro have started the 2018/19 Championship season well, picking up 13 points from their opening five fixtures, as well as two victories in as many games in the Carabao Cup.

Pulis’ side fell short last season, narrowly losing in the Championship play-off semi final to Aston Villa, who were subsequently beaten by now top flight side Fulham.