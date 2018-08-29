Borussia Dortmund Tipped to Sell Shinji Kagawa & Nuri Sahin in Final Days of Transfer Window

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly preparing to move on Shinji Kagawa and Nuri Sahin in the final days of the European transfer window, with the seemingly surplus pair linked to various clubs in Spain, France and Turkey.





German outlet Sport has collated reports across Europe, explaining that extra competition for places in the Dortmund midfield brought by Thomas Delaney and Axel Wtisel, combined with the resurgence of Mahmoud Dahoud, means limited opportunities for Kagawa and Sahin.

Both players are survivors of the Jurgen Klopp era at Dortmund, with 29-year-old Kagawa going on to spend two years at Manchester United before returning to Westfalenstadion and Sahin, also 29, similarly briefly leaving for Real Madrid and Liverpool.

But as Dortmund increasingly look to a new dawn with a young squad under the management of experienced coach Lucien Favre, the clock appears to be ticking for both of them.

Neither player was involved in the 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the opening Bundesliga game of the season last weekend, with Delaney, Witsel and Dahoud lining up in a midfield trio and all directly contributing towards the impressive victory.

It is suggested that Sevilla and Marseille have eyes for Kagawa, a player who again struggled with injury in the latter half of last season, before enjoying a good World Cup with Japan.

Kagawa, who is contracted to Dortmund until 2020, has also been linked with a €7m move to Besiktas. Sahin, meanwhile, is linked with Fenerbahce and would have to be sold now or in January so that he does not leave for free when his contract expires next summer.