Crystal Palace Fans Rave Over Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Performance in Recent Caraboa Cup Win

Crystal Palace fans have been raving about 20-year-old right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with many believing he can go right to the top.





Wan-Bissaka, who has been part of the Palace academy since the age of 11, made his Premier League debut for the club last season. He made six subsequent appearances for Palace last season and impressed in each, showing an ability and understanding of the game well beyond his years.



Wan-Bissaka's appearances for Crystal Palace impressed the England Under-20 boss Paul Simpson, and the Croydon born full back played his first match for the side in March 2018.





So far this season, Wan-Bissaka has picked up where he left off, making three appearances for the south London side.

Wan-Bissaka's most recent performance was in the 1-0 victory against Championship side Swansea City in the Carabao Cup. Many Palace fans argued that Wan-Bissaka was once again one of the club's best players during the win.





Crystal Palace fans are understandably very excited about Wan-Bissaka, with many fans believing that he could become an Eagles great.

With one eye on the future of the England team, Wan Bissaka at Palace continues to impress us all. I’ve seen three players at Palace who I was convinced would play for England, Ashley Cole, Nathaniel Clyne and this lad. — WarrenB (@WarrenAJB) August 28, 2018





Wan Bissaka will become the greatest player Palace have EVER produced. That’s not an opinion, that’s a fact. — Alexa (@Le5JMelt) August 28, 2018





Wan bissaka different level again tonight! Sorloth very good aswell, grew into it and took his goal very well wasn’t easy #cpfc — Dan (@DannyGauntlett) August 28, 2018

I'm not just saying this, Aaron Wan Bissaka has the potential to be one of the greatest ever players at #cpfc the kid is unreal. pic.twitter.com/QWi7uxgSOj — Ali Ship (@IShippyI) August 28, 2018

Keeping wan bissaka will be top priority these next few years — Dan (@DannyGauntlett) August 28, 2018

Wan bissaka will a starting for England within a year — doug (@doug_elrick) August 28, 2018

How good is Wan Bissaka! If we could get one more like him through the youth team what a bonus that would be — Mark (@EagleMarkCPFC) August 28, 2018

So far. Wan Bissaka is just flawless. Meyer is a 10 year younger Cabaye. Sorloth is like a baby giraffe #cpfc — Crispin Heath (@crispinheath) August 28, 2018

Wan Bissaka top 5. Gonna become the RB version of Marcelo. — Unknown 18 (@Offici4lMikhail) August 28, 2018

Crystal Palace have a very strong academy and have already produced the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Victor Moses and Gareth Southgate in the past. However, Palace fans believe that Wan-Bissaka can trump all those before him.

It is important to remember that many players have made impressive starts to their club career, but then fallen away into relative obscurity. Saido Berahino is a prime example of player who made a fantastic start to his career, but then failed to capitalise.

The task for Roy Hodgson now is to ensure that Wan-Bissaka keeps his feet on the ground, and focuses on playing for Crystal Palace and not to be distracted by off the pitch shenanigans.