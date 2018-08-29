'Don't Get Injured': Liverpool Fans React as Defender Receives Call Up to National Squad

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Andrew Robertson's rise from unknown Hull City talent to a regular part of Liverpool's first team has taken yet another positive step after the 24-year-old was once again included in the Scottish national team for their upcoming fixtures.

It will come as little surprise that Robertson has been included in Alex McLeish's squad ahead of the international break, where the defender is expected to be awarded with his 22nd and 23rd international cap against Belgium and Albania respectively.

NEIL HANNA/GettyImages

The former QPR and Dundee United star has become somewhat of a cult hero for fans at Anfield following his £8m arrival back in 2017, going on to make 30 appearances during his maiden season with Liverpool.

Supporters have been crying out for a long-term option at left back for many years, especially after witnessing Alberto Moreno occupy that area of the pitch, and Robertson has made that position his own over the last 12 months.

Liverpool fans have been eager to shower the Scotland international with praise as some form of repayment for his performances with the Reds, even if some supporters are most concerned if the defended gets injured during the international break.

We can confirm this is a fact and not something that's just been made up in the Twitter universe.^^

Robertson will be marking the likes of Belgium's Dries Mertens, or Albania's attacking full back Elseid Hysaj during the international break if he gets the nod ahead of Celtic's popular defender Kieran Tierney.

Liverpool have three crucial matches in their first four games after the international break against TottenhamChelsea and Manchester City - a run of games which will be used to evaluate the club's title credentials this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)