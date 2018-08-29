'Don't Get Injured': Liverpool Fans React as Defender Receives Call Up to National Squad

Andrew Robertson's rise from unknown Hull City talent to a regular part of Liverpool's first team has taken yet another positive step after the 24-year-old was once again included in the Scottish national team for their upcoming fixtures.

It will come as little surprise that Robertson has been included in Alex McLeish's squad ahead of the international break, where the defender is expected to be awarded with his 22nd and 23rd international cap against Belgium and Albania respectively.

NEIL HANNA/GettyImages

The former QPR and Dundee United star has become somewhat of a cult hero for fans at Anfield following his £8m arrival back in 2017, going on to make 30 appearances during his maiden season with Liverpool.

Supporters have been crying out for a long-term option at left back for many years, especially after witnessing Alberto Moreno occupy that area of the pitch, and Robertson has made that position his own over the last 12 months.

Liverpool fans have been eager to shower the Scotland international with praise as some form of repayment for his performances with the Reds, even if some supporters are most concerned if the defended gets injured during the international break.

You’d be amazed if he wasn’t included — Olé (@Ole_LFC) August 27, 2018

Nevermind Scotland that lad should be called up for Brazil — Andy Murray (@EnglishAndys) August 27, 2018

Roberto Carlos has a Andy Robertson lockscreen on his phone. — RedorDead (@RedOrDead89) August 27, 2018

We can confirm this is a fact and not something that's just been made up in the Twitter universe.^^

Andy Robertson is the best left back in the league and there’s no debate. A left back should be able to defend as well as attack. — - (@AnfieldRd96) August 25, 2018

We don’t want him injured @ScotlandNT — The Anfield Buzz (@anfield_buzz) August 27, 2018

Andy Robertson hasn’t stopped running, the energy levels on the kid are different class, epitomises hard work, love him 👏👏 — Darren Farley (@DFImpressionist) August 25, 2018

Robertson will be marking the likes of Belgium's Dries Mertens, or Albania's attacking full back Elseid Hysaj during the international break if he gets the nod ahead of Celtic's popular defender Kieran Tierney.

Liverpool have three crucial matches in their first four games after the international break against Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City - a run of games which will be used to evaluate the club's title credentials this season.