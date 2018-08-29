'Few Things Make Me Smile More': Arsenal Fans Rip Into Former Player's Form Since Leaving Club

The mood around Alexis Sanchez's departure from Arsenal was certainly not a positive one. The Chilean often looked incredibly frustrated as part of Arsene Wenger's side, who were consistently struggling to keep up with their title rivals.

With his contract winding down, Sanchez was eventually sold to Manchester United in exchange for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and there was a lot of speculation around which team had got the better deal. However, it seems like Arsenal fans are confident that they won the transfer battle.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Sanchez's performances have been far from spectacular since he arrived in Manchester. He has found the back of the net only three times in 20 appearances, and his struggles are echoed by the team's performance in the Premier League, with the Red making their worst start to a new season in 26 years.

Arsenal fans have not been holding back on Twitter.

Sanchez is believed to be earning a huge wage at Manchester United, but has so far been unable to justify the finances of the deal.

Arsenal received Mkhitaryan in place of Sanchez, and the Armenian has looked much more impressive since the move than Sanchez has, despite the two possessing similar goalscoring statistics.

Mkhitaryan has a goal and an assist to his name since the start of this new Premier League season, both coming in the 3-2 loss to Chelsea, and has looked impressive in an otherwise unspectacular Arsenal side.

Arsenal also sit on three points from as many games in the Premier League, yet have reason to be much happier than Manchester United. Arsenal have shown fantastic attacking ability, but have struggled defensively as they lost to both Manchester City and Chelsea.

On the other hand, Manchester United have been under close scrutiny ever since their pre-season tour of the USA began. Disappointing losses to both Brighton and Tottenham will have done nothing to ease the pressure on Jose Mourinho, and fans of almost all Premier League clubs have been enjoying Manchester United's struggles.

Fans are not the only one's who have been caught enjoying Sanchez's struggles since leaving Arsenal. Former teammate Alexandre Lacazette appeared to like this tweet which mocked Sanchez's physique ever since leaving London.

The Chilean has been subject to immense criticism since his final year at Arsenal. Whilst he was often regarded as the only positive in a disappointing Arsenal side, fans appear to have quickly moved on from Sanchez's time at the club.

