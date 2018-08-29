'Few Things Make Me Smile More': Arsenal Fans Rip Into Former Player's Form Since Leaving Club

The mood around Alexis Sanchez's departure from Arsenal was certainly not a positive one. The Chilean often looked incredibly frustrated as part of Arsene Wenger's side, who were consistently struggling to keep up with their title rivals.

With his contract winding down, Sanchez was eventually sold to Manchester United in exchange for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and there was a lot of speculation around which team had got the better deal. However, it seems like Arsenal fans are confident that they won the transfer battle.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Sanchez's performances have been far from spectacular since he arrived in Manchester. He has found the back of the net only three times in 20 appearances, and his struggles are echoed by the team's performance in the Premier League, with the Red making their worst start to a new season in 26 years.

Arsenal fans have not been holding back on Twitter.

Alexis at Arsenal was a beast



I don't know what they did to him in Manchester buh whatever it is, I'm happy he's like this 😂😂😂 — Abimbola (@Bimzee_) August 28, 2018

Sanchez is believed to be earning a huge wage at Manchester United, but has so far been unable to justify the finances of the deal.

Arsenal received Mkhitaryan in place of Sanchez, and the Armenian has looked much more impressive since the move than Sanchez has, despite the two possessing similar goalscoring statistics.

Mkhitaryan has a goal and an assist to his name since the start of this new Premier League season, both coming in the 3-2 loss to Chelsea, and has looked impressive in an otherwise unspectacular Arsenal side.

Didn’t know I’ll ever be saying this, but the fact is Mkhitaryan has been a better player for Arsenal than Alexis Sanchez has been for United... — Rip Sasty (@ShaibuArshavin1) August 27, 2018

Alexis Sanchéz is on a 505K / week wage but he's scored just three goals since he started earning that much lmao. Mans literally in China but playing in the Premier League. Chilean José Klébérson is finished — el maèstro (@_edanto) August 28, 2018

Arsenal also sit on three points from as many games in the Premier League, yet have reason to be much happier than Manchester United. Arsenal have shown fantastic attacking ability, but have struggled defensively as they lost to both Manchester City and Chelsea.

On the other hand, Manchester United have been under close scrutiny ever since their pre-season tour of the USA began. Disappointing losses to both Brighton and Tottenham will have done nothing to ease the pressure on Jose Mourinho, and fans of almost all Premier League clubs have been enjoying Manchester United's struggles.

Good morning Chelsea Fans,



I want to use this platform to apologize to you guys for saying and thinking Alexis Sanchez is better than Eden Hazard, I was stupid, young and dumb then. I’ve seen the light now and I won’t disrespect you guys again.



Thank You — Edwin Quartey (@eddyquart) August 28, 2018

Arsenal offloading Alexis Sanchez is one the of the best things Wenger ever did ...we told u people...but United fans are too deluded to see reality. #TouchlineFracas — 🇳🇬 Captain Agenda (@FriedRiceJim) August 27, 2018

Man United gave us Mikael Silvestre during our peak banter era, we gave you a finished Alexis Sanchez, who is on 500k a week for dropping constant 3/10 performances. We are now even. — P🎒 (@RedLacazette) August 27, 2018

Very few things make me smile more than the demise of Alexis Sanchez — Woz ⚽️ (@wozthegooner) August 27, 2018

Fans are not the only one's who have been caught enjoying Sanchez's struggles since leaving Arsenal. Former teammate Alexandre Lacazette appeared to like this tweet which mocked Sanchez's physique ever since leaving London.

Alexis at Arsenal vs Alexis at United pic.twitter.com/aW26wF8yrB — saddest arsenal fan (@AleeArsenal) August 27, 2018

The Chilean has been subject to immense criticism since his final year at Arsenal. Whilst he was often regarded as the only positive in a disappointing Arsenal side, fans appear to have quickly moved on from Sanchez's time at the club.