Juventus Planning £45m Deal to Re-Unite Marcelo and Ronaldo at Allianz Stadium

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Juventus are planning on signing another one of Real Madrid's superstars. The Serie A champions are considering making a move for Brazilian left-back Marcelo for an estimated £45m in an upcoming transfer window.


Marcelo signed for Real from Brazilian side Fluminense back in 2007, and the rest is history. He's helped Los Blancos win four La Liga titles, four Champions League titles and three Club World Cups, asserting himself as one of the world's best left-backs.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

However, the Sun have reported that Marcelo is now feeling unsettled at the Bernabeu, as he misses friend and former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo who left Real during the summer to sign for Juventus.


Furthermore, Marcelo's place in the Real Madrid first-team looks uncertain, with new manager Julen Lopetegui looking to lower the age of the first team and take Real into a new direction. Marcelo could be one of the players who may suffer from this revolution.

Marcelo played only 60 minutes in Real's last match against Girona on Sunday before being subbed off by Lopetegui. Reports from the Spanish media have claimed that the manager was furious with Marcelo, and felt he was to blame for the goal Real conceded. 


Marcelo is a very attacking full-back who is known for leaving his side exposed at the back, something previous Real managers have accepted due to his attacking threat - however the new manager may not wish to take such a risk.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

With all this in mind, Marcelo may be tempted to re-join Cristiano Ronaldo and make the move to Juventus. With Ronaldo still goalless so far for the Old Lady of Turin, the Juventus hierarchy may believe that his adjustment to the Serie A could improve if Marcelo joins him at the Italian club.

