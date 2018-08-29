Kevin Doyle Claims There's 'No Way Back' Into Ireland Squad for West Ham's Declan Rice

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Former Republic of Ireland striker Kevin Doyle believes West Ham star Declan Rice has "burned his bridges" after his decision to consider his international future.

The 19-year-old defender has made three friendly appearances for Ireland this year but was left out of Martin O'Neill's squad for their upcoming Nations League match against Wales and the friendly versus Poland.


O'Neill revealed the West Ham star had been left out of the squad because he is still deliberating over his international future, having been in contact with England.

Doyle told RTE: “I don’t think there’s a way back. Once you make the decision that you’re ‘thinking about it’, I think you’re saying you’re not coming back. If he does I’d be very surprised.

“If he does change his mind and say ‘yeah I want to play for you’, if he misses out through injury or has a bad performance, everyone will say ‘well he wanted to play for England anyway, he doesn’t care’.

“Different lads have said ‘give him time to think about it, he’s young.’ He’s 19, he’s played in the Premier League for a year, three times in the summer he’s played for Ireland, that was the time to think.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

“I don’t blame him, if he wants to play for England. If he feels English then fair enough but I wouldn’t be pandering now. He’s made his decision and I’d say ‘fair enough, we’re moving on’.

“He’s taken someone else’s place in the summer. Martin O’Neill is planning to play him, he’s played in midfield in those three friendlies in the summer when we could have used someone else.”

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Rice qualifies to represent Ireland through his grandparents, who were born in Cork, and represented Ireland throughout youth level, from Under-16 to Under-21 squads.

Rice qualifies to represent Ireland through his grandparents, who were born in Cork, and represented Ireland throughout youth level, from Under-16 to Under-21 squads.

His decision has sparked significant anger from current and former Republic of Ireland internationals.

Kevin Kilbane, who made 110 appearances for his country, expressed his frustration of Rice's indecision on social media.


He tweeted: "I'd rather be ranked 150th in the world and never qualify again than have someone who has played, but needs time to THINK whether they should play for us again."

Current Republic of Ireland star James McClean also hit out at Rice, stating that he believed "representing your country should be an honour and a proud moment".

It remains to be seen what decision Rice makes, however Doyle, who won 64 caps in his career, certainly believes that the youngsters actions may mean that there is no way back into the Irish setup for him now.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)