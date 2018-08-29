Liverpool Recruit Former Paris Saint-Germain Man as Part of Backroom Staff

Liverpool have sought to increase their knowledge network in Europe by hiring former Paris Saint-Germain scout Sylvain N'Diaye to work on their scouting team in Spain.

N'Diaye spent most of his playing career in France with the likes of Lille and Marseille, but he also spent time south of the border in the colours of Levante and Tenerife. He retired in 2011 but has three years scouting experience for PSG since then.

AS reports that Liverpool want to utilise N'Diaye's knowledge to scour Spain for the next generation of talent, as the Reds have not dipped into the Spanish market for several years.

The last player Liverpool signed from Spain was Alberto Moreno, who joined the club from Valencia in 2014.

Kiko Espinar is Liverpool's current head of scouting for Spain and Portugal, so he will be bolstered by N'Diaye's assistance. They will watch teams at youth level and senior level to find the best talent.

Despite being born in Paris, N'Diaye represented Senegal at international level, where he made 24 caps for the Teranga Lions. He was part of the Senegal squad that reached the World Cup quarter finals in 2002, but did not play a minute at the tournament.

Moreno and youngster Pedro Chirivella are the only Spaniards currently on the books at Anfield.