Liverpool Recruit Former Paris Saint-Germain Man as Part of Backroom Staff

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Liverpool have sought to increase their knowledge network in Europe by hiring former Paris Saint-Germain scout Sylvain N'Diaye to work on their scouting team in Spain.

N'Diaye spent most of his playing career in France with the likes of Lille and Marseille, but he also spent time south of the border in the colours of Levante and Tenerife. He retired in 2011 but has three years scouting experience for PSG since then.

SEYLLOU/GettyImages

AS reports that Liverpool want to utilise N'Diaye's knowledge to scour Spain for the next generation of talent, as the Reds have not dipped into the Spanish market for several years.

The last player Liverpool signed from Spain was Alberto Moreno, who joined the club from Valencia in 2014.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Kiko Espinar is Liverpool's current head of scouting for Spain and Portugal, so he will be bolstered by N'Diaye's assistance. They will watch teams at youth level and senior level to find the best talent.

Despite being born in Paris, N'Diaye represented Senegal at international level, where he made 24 caps for the Teranga Lions. He was part of the Senegal squad that reached the World Cup quarter finals in 2002, but did not play a minute at the tournament.

Moreno and youngster Pedro Chirivella are the only Spaniards currently on the books at Anfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)