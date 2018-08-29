Loris Karius Reveals Jurgen Klopp Wanted Him to Stay at Liverpool Before Besiktas Loan Move

Loris Karius has claimed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wanted him to remain part of the Reds' squad before the former Germany Under-21 international agreed to join Turkish giants Besiktas.

Karius established himself as Liverpool's number one last season despite some shaky performances between the sticks.





Two gaffes in the Champions League final against Real Madrid showed Klopp that Karius wasn't the keeper the club needed, and the signing of Alisson Becker over the summer suggested that Karius' stay on Merseyside may be over.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

The German joined Besiktas on loan, and at his unveiling, the stopper revealed what Klopp said to him before he left.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "He [Klopp] told me he would like to have me in the squad because he wants to have the best quality players.

"But I spoke to him and asked him for my wish, it is important to me to play for Besiktas. I talked with him for a long time and he understood my situation.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I think it was a good deal for everyone. He wished me well but he said he would have liked to keep me."

Despite the deal only being a season-long loan, Karius spoke of his hopes and expectations for his stay in Turkey.

"I come here because I think I can make the next step in my career, improve as a player and also help the whole team to improve," Karius added.

"I'm still young for a goalkeeper. I want to make the next step and hopefully win many titles with Besiktas."