Manuel Pellegrini Admits West Ham's Declan Rice Has 'Big Problem' Over International Allegiance

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has weighed in on the debate surrounding Hammers youngster Declan Rice and his choice of country to play for internationally.

Despite being born in London, Rice has represented the Republic of Ireland at every age group from Under-16 upwards, and has also appeared three times for the senior squad. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

His omission from Martin O'Neill's latest squad has thrown a spanner in the works however, and the Irish boss has claimed that his decision not to include Rice in the squad was based off the youngster's head being turned after an approach from England.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Pellegrini underlined that he felt Rice should follow his heart and consider which country would give him the better opportunities.

He said: “He has a big problem but I think that his heart must decide if he feels more Irish or more English. He is 19 years old and his future will allow him to play for England or Ireland. Maybe for him it can be more easy to play for Ireland but if you trust in yourself and you feel that you are an English player - it is a personal decision.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

The Chilean did however emphasise that he felt Rice, who has made 34 appearances for West Ham, has all the tools to become an England player in future.

He added: “He is a strong player, a good technical player and I think that he has a big future. In England he will have big competition but I think that he is able to take that challenge. The decision must be his.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)