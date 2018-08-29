Mauricio Pochettino to Make One Final Attempt to Tie Toby Alderweireld to New Spurs Contract

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to give wantaway defender Toby Alderweireld one final chance and try to sign the player to a new long-term deal, according to reports in Belgium.

The 29-year-old Belgian international was widely rumoured to be on his way out Spurs this summer, with Manchester United apparently interested. However, after remaining at his current club beyond deadline day, Alderweireld has started the season strongly, giving renewed hope he will sign a new deal.

According to HLN, Tottenham still want to secure the player to a new, long-term contract, which would remove the infamous, soon-to-be active £25m buyout clause in the Belgian's current contract.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Spurs does not wish to lose the former Southampton star for what would be considered a very cheap price in today's transfer market, and Pochettino is thought to have been impressed enough by the Belgian's early form to press ahead with one final contract offer.





However, it remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will be willing to commit his long-term future to Tottenham.

Alderweireld joined Spurs in July 2015 on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid and has gone on to make 115 appearances in all competitions and score six goals for the London club.

TF-Images/GettyImages

He has also made 83 senior international appearances for Belgium since making his international debut in 2009.

Alderweireld was part of Belgium's World Cup campaign this summer in Russia, where his country managed to secure a third place finish.