Miralem Pjanic Claims Juventus Stars 'Can Only Benefit' From Playing Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Juventus produced the outstanding piece of business to stun European football during the summer with the blockbuster signing of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, and the Serie A champions “can only benefit” from the attacker’s signing, according to Miralem Pjanic.

The Bosnian midfielder claims that his side are “very happy” with Ronaldo’s arrival in Turin, speaking to Juventus TV, and believes that the iconic forward will be a huge influence for the Italian giants.

Pjanic told the club’s official channel: “We’ve signed Cristiano, and I have to say that he is such a strong player, we are all very happy to have him with us.

“He is a footballer who has proved to be the best in the world and we can only benefit from playing with him.

“We hope he’s enjoying life here, but talking to him made us all understand that we are very happy here.”

Juve have enjoyed the perfect start to the new Serie A season, winning both of their opening games against Chievo Verona and Lazio as the defending champions, and Pjanic has acknowledged that it has been a bright start but insists Max Allegri’s side can get better.

“We have big goals in mind. It won’t be easy but we have a strong squad and we are all united, the club, the fans and the team, we can reach our goals.

“I’m very happy to have started the campaign with two victories, it’s never easy at the beginning of the season because there are new players and the preparation is hard.”

Juventus take on Parma on Saturday as Juventus’ title defence continues, and Ronaldo will be looking to follow up Pjanic’s goal scoring exploits against Lazio last time out, with the Portuguese yet to register a goal in a competitive match for his new side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)