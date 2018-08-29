Miralem Pjanic Claims Juventus Stars 'Can Only Benefit' From Playing Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus produced the outstanding piece of business to stun European football during the summer with the blockbuster signing of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, and the Serie A champions “can only benefit” from the attacker’s signing, according to Miralem Pjanic.

The Bosnian midfielder claims that his side are “very happy” with Ronaldo’s arrival in Turin, speaking to Juventus TV, and believes that the iconic forward will be a huge influence for the Italian giants.

🏅 Congratulations @cristiano, Goal of the Season winner!



Ronaldo topped the poll with nearly 200,000 of the total 346,915 votes! 👏👏👏



Past winners, rest of the Top 11, voting info... 👇👇👇 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 28, 2018

Pjanic told the club’s official channel: “We’ve signed Cristiano, and I have to say that he is such a strong player, we are all very happy to have him with us.

“He is a footballer who has proved to be the best in the world and we can only benefit from playing with him.

“We hope he’s enjoying life here, but talking to him made us all understand that we are very happy here.”

I’m very happy to extend my contract until 2023 with this great club #finoallafine⚪️⚫️ @juventusfc pic.twitter.com/BKUG1fmT7O — Miralem Pjanic (@Miralem_Pjanic) August 21, 2018

Juve have enjoyed the perfect start to the new Serie A season, winning both of their opening games against Chievo Verona and Lazio as the defending champions, and Pjanic has acknowledged that it has been a bright start but insists Max Allegri’s side can get better.

“We have big goals in mind. It won’t be easy but we have a strong squad and we are all united, the club, the fans and the team, we can reach our goals.

“I’m very happy to have started the campaign with two victories, it’s never easy at the beginning of the season because there are new players and the preparation is hard.”

Juventus take on Parma on Saturday as Juventus’ title defence continues, and Ronaldo will be looking to follow up Pjanic’s goal scoring exploits against Lazio last time out, with the Portuguese yet to register a goal in a competitive match for his new side.