Mohamed Salah Makes Demands to Egyptian FA After 'Disgraceful Treatment' on International Duty

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has made demands to the Egyptian FA to ensure he is no longer harassed on international duty, following a World Cup campaign hampered by various interruptions.

Salah, 26, has seen his relationship with the EFA become fractured in recent months after they used an unauthorised image of him next to a rival sponsor on the team's plane earlier this summer, before his preparation time in Russia was disrupted by photo ops with celebrities and other notables, most infamously with the controversial leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov.

The Liverpool ace has been propelled into super stardom in Egypt after securing their place at the World Cup for the first time in 28-years, making him a man in demand for fans and dignitaries alike.

Such is the concern over Salah's safety when he links up with his country, his lawyer Ramy Abass has issued a number of letters which list several demands to address his 'disgraceful treatment', including increased personal security and regulation of public appearances and photo opportunities.

It comes after Salah was frequently disturbed by guests coming to his hotel room in Russia, and according to the Mirror if the demands are not met Abass has threatened to lead calls for EFA president Hany Abo Rida and his fellow board members to resign immediately.

الطبيعي أن أي اتحاد كرة يسعى لحل مشاكل لاعبيه حتى يوفروا له الراحة.. لكن في الحقيقة ما أراه عكس ذلك تمامًا.. ليس من الطبيعي أن يتم تجاهل رسائلي ورسائل المحامي الخاص بي ... لا أدري لماذا كل هذا؟ أليس لديكم الوقت الكافي للرد علينا؟! — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 26, 2018

Moreover, Abass is also seeking the EFA do everything in their power to stop fans camping outside Salah's hotel room and block all calls.

Salah has taken to both Twitter and Facebook to address the issue in recent days, where his tweet in Arabic translates to: “It’s normal that a football federation seeks to solve the problems of its players so they can feel comfortable.





“But really, what I see is exactly the opposite. It's not normal that my messages and my lawyer’s letters are ignored. I do not know why this is all [happening]? Don't you have enough time to answer us?!”

Salah's videos on Facebook, via the Guardian, looked to further clarify his stance as he added: “I asked for more security for all players, not only for me.





“We had many disturbances at the team’s camp during our participation at the World Cup in Russia. I couldn’t go to the restaurant twice as they told me you won’t be able to go there for your own safety due to the crowd inside the hotel.”

Salah is expected to be called up for Egypt's next international fixture against Niger on September 8.