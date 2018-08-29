Nabil Fekir's Lyon Photoshoot Sparks Interesting Reaction From Liverpool Fans Following Failed Move

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Liverpool's Twitter users have collectively come to the conclusion that Nabil Fekir remains deeply unhappy at Lyon - because of a video the French club released.

A move to the Merseyside club appeared to be on the cards for the Frenchman over the summer after months of negotiations between Liverpool and Lyon. The proposed transfer fell through however, and Fekir remains a Lyon player.

Liverpool fans have reacted to a pre-season photo shoot video released by Lyon, where the French star appears to be less than pleased about being at the club for at least another season.

Although it's unlikely the entirety of Liverpool Twitter have become mind readers, they do seem to have a point - Fekir seems to be miserable in the video released by his club. 

Whether the Merseyside club could potentially work out a deal in January remains to be seen, but for the time being, Fekir is facing the prospect of another year in France.

Fekir impressed with Lyon last season, scoring 18 goals and contributing a further eight assists in 30 Ligue 1 appearances as the French side finished third, 15 points behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool still experienced a strong transfer window despite failing to sign Fekir, with Naby Keita making a particularly strong impression during his first handful of games. Others brought in, including Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho, are yet to make their first Premier League starts for the Reds.

