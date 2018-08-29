Newcastle Fans Furious After Discarded Player Reaches the Champions League

Newcastle United fans have reacted with shock and anger after finding out that discarded right-back Kevin Mbabu has reached the Champions League group stage with Swiss club Young Boys.

The Newcastle fans aren't angry with Mbabu himself, but instead are once again turning their rage towards the club hierarchy, questioning why the Toon let the 23-year-old leave the club without giving him a real chance in the first-team.



Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Mbabu signed for the Toon in 2013, but made just five appearances for the Magpies, all of which came in the 2015-16 season when Newcastle were relegated from the Premier League.





The Swiss defender was sent out on loan in the 2016-17 to Young Boys where he impressed, making 21 appearances. Despite his good performances, Newcastle took the decision to sell the right-back for a nominal fee of £675k.

Robert Hradil/GettyImages

Since then, Mbabu has become an integral part of a Young Boys team that has been going from strength to strength. They won the Swiss Super League last season, and have now qualified for the Champions League group stage for the first time in their history.





Newcastle fans have therefore questioned why a young, talented full-back was never given the chance to prove himself at St. James' Park, instead of being sold for a pittance of a fee.

Still for the life of me cannot understand why mbabu was sold.Awful decision.Sold for a pittance. — Martin Williams (@Nitramantra) August 28, 2018

Another young talent that didn't get a chance at nufc. — Gordon Wilson (@stangorwil) August 28, 2018

Newcastle really know how to buy and sell players...🤮 — Thomas Salvesen (@salvis205) August 28, 2018

Could not understand him being sold. Would have been so valuable now. — Pete Clarke (@Peteclarke85) August 28, 2018

One of the biggest mistakes we've done is to let him leave, he would be perfect now as a backup for Yedlin and Dummett — Adrian (@Adrian____29) August 28, 2018

Aye another bizarre decision by Rafa to not keep this young man @Kevin_Baboo definitely should have been on our bench but he seems to be doing well at Young Boys - Congratulations Kevin 🙌🏼 — 🥅⚽ ▌▌▌Frankie ▌▌▌⚽🥅 (@franktastic9) August 29, 2018

Always a strange one why we let him go. Like santon. — Craig Allen (@CraigAllenNCL) August 29, 2018

Once again, Newcastle fans have a right to feel aggrieved. Since returning to the Premier League, the Toon have been particularly weak in the full-back positions. DeAndre Yedlin has impressed at times, however, if he gets injured or suspended then there is little cover.

Had Newcastle kept Mbabu, then they may have on their hands a pacey, attacking full-back, who at 23-years-old is still improving year on year.