Newcastle Fans Furious After Discarded Player Reaches the Champions League

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Newcastle United fans have reacted with shock and anger after finding out that discarded right-back Kevin Mbabu has reached the Champions League group stage with Swiss club Young Boys.

The Newcastle fans aren't angry with Mbabu himself, but instead are once again turning their rage towards the club hierarchy, questioning why the Toon let the 23-year-old leave the club without giving him a real chance in the first-team.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Mbabu signed for the Toon in 2013, but made just five appearances for the Magpies, all of which came in the 2015-16 season when Newcastle were relegated from the Premier League.


The Swiss defender was sent out on loan in the 2016-17 to Young Boys where he impressed, making 21 appearances. Despite his good performances, Newcastle took the decision to sell the right-back for a nominal fee of £675k.

Robert Hradil/GettyImages

Since then, Mbabu has become an integral part of a Young Boys team that has been going from strength to strength. They won the Swiss Super League last season, and have now qualified for the Champions League group stage for the first time in their history.


Newcastle fans have therefore questioned why a young, talented full-back was never given the chance to prove himself at St. James' Park, instead of being sold for a pittance of a fee.

Once again, Newcastle fans have a right to feel aggrieved. Since returning to the Premier League, the Toon have been particularly weak in the full-back positions. DeAndre Yedlin has impressed at times, however, if he gets injured or suspended then there is little cover.

Had Newcastle kept Mbabu, then they may have on their hands a pacey, attacking full-back, who at 23-years-old is still improving year on year. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)