Paul Pogba Admits Man Utd Players Don't Understand How 'Bizarre' 3-0 Spurs Defeat Happened

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has labelled his team's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham at Old Trafford on Monday night as 'bizarre', with the Frenchman admitting that he and the players do not 'understand' what happened when they started the game so well.





Playing with energy, tempo and desire, United dominated the first half and only missed clear chances prevented the home side from ending the first half with a two or even three goal lead.

But when Harry Kane broke the deadlock with a free header from a corner early in the second half, United simply capitulated and were hit with a second Spurs goal in as many minutes. Desperation to get back into the game then ensured that a third Spurs goal was inevitable.

"It's bizarre. We were determined, we started well, and in the end we lost 3-0. It's a shock," a confused Pogba is quoted as saying by ESPN.

"Even we don't understand what happened. We started the game really well. The first goal was a real blow. We didn't understand why, because we had the game [under control]. One goal, two - we kept pushing, we had chances, and we conceded the third."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho is under increasing pressure at United after suffering the club's worst start to a season in 25 years. He is said to be unhappy with his superiors and has generally cut a miserable figure ever since the start of pre-season back in early July.

The Portuguese coach received the club's backing on Tuesday, but fresh speculation emerging overnight has alleged that some United players believe the boss will be gone sooner rather than later and have already started talking about the possibility of Zinedine Zidane arriving.