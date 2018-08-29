PHOTOS: Bayern Munich Launch 2018/19 adidas Third Kit Made With Parley Ocean Plastic

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Bayern Munich have followed in the footsteps of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus this summer by releasing a new adidas third kit created with recycled Parley Ocean Plastic®.


The 'steel grey' kit, which fuses performance technology and eco-innovative design, has been modelled by the likes of James Rodriguez, David Alaba and Mats Hummels.

Image by Jamie Spencer

In a bid to end plastic pollution of the oceans, adidas and Parley collaborate to 'Avoid, Intercept and Redesign' and convert up-cycled marine plastic debris into technical yarn fibres.

"With every kit we create we are committed to constantly innovating while also drawing on the unrivalled heritage of adidas football," Juergen Rank, Senior Design Director at adidas, said.

"Our partnership with Parley for the Oceans is allowing us to push this innovation even further than ever before, producing kits that set new standards in sustainability while also allowing players to perform at their very best.

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

"We are delighted to bring this innovation to FC Bayern, one of the world's most iconic clubs."

Bayern kicked off their 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign with a 3-1 home win over Hoffenheim last week and will travel to Stuttgart for their next game this coming weekend.

