PSG Players Aim Dig at Liverpool Outcast During Training Session as Infamous Blunders Mocked Again

Loris Karius’ recently completed two-year loan move from Liverpool to Turkish giants Besiktas seemed to have pulled the German goalkeeper out of the firing line at Anfield, having suffered a succession of high-profile mishaps which culminated with two vital blunders which cost Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Champions League final defeat last term.

Those mistakes against Real Madrid remain infamous, however, and do not appear to be subsiding from the European football agenda any time soon. The latest rekindling of the goalkeeper’s unfortunate mishaps recently surfaced in a PSG training ground exercise, seen in a video (via the Daily Star), in which defender Thomas Meunier tried his luck in goal and was subsequently compared to Karius.

The Belgian right back stepped between the posts for the Parisian’s training session, with the defender subsequently mocked in jest by his teammates and heckled with chants of “Karius” in reference to his proposedly comparable goalkeeping deficiencies.

The joking comparison arose as a PSG player struck a tame shot from the edge of the box, which Meunier spilled and allowed to roll in over the line.

Meunier’s compatriot and Belgium international teammate, Simon Mignolet, has also struggled for consistent performances in goal for Liverpool and, like Karius, has seemingly seen his hopes of a future at Anfield dashed by the summer arrival of Brazil superstar Alisson as Liverpool’s new number one.

Mignolet and Karius competed for the number one jersey under Jurgen Klopp last season, but the lack of success in each goalkeeper’s efforts ultimately prompted Liverpool to spend big to bring Alisson to Anfield.

Karius’ performance against Real Madrid was the last straw for his immediate Liverpool career, and it seems that performance will be long remembered by many for all the wrong reasons.