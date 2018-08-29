Real Madrid Send Scouts to Watch Man City's Raheem Sterling as Los Blancos Reignite Interest

Real Madrid are considering making a move for Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling again, according to Sky Sports.



The Spanish club have been tentatively linked with several high-profile players since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus this summer, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Neymar and Mauro Icardi all mooted.

While Sterling is the latest name in the frame - according to Sky's report - the Champions League holders won't be making any offers in the current window but intend to monitor his form with a view to making a bid in January, depending on form.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Sterling scored 18 goals and set up a further 11 for City in the Premier League last term as they marched to the title. And he has registered one so far this campaign, having played in all of the Etihad outfit's fixtures.

With England set to face Spain in the UEFA Nations League tournament at Wembley on September 8, Madrid will reportedly have scouts in attendance watching Sterling.

Daily Mail journalists following Raheem Sterling to the Bernabéu to see how much he spends on his first Paella dish. pic.twitter.com/1Lk8YtSztF — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) August 28, 2018

The player, who has two years left to go on his current deal with the Sky Blues, hasn't yet agreed to sign an extension with the Premier League champions. Talks over fresh terms broke down in June, but the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi have all extended.

Riyad Mahrez also joined the squad from Leicester City over the summer and signed a five-year deal.

De Bruyne's new contract will see him earn a very lucrative £350,000 a week in time to come, but Sterling earns around half of that at the moment.

Madrid, meanwhile, will be keeping tabs on the situation but could also reignite their interest in Chelsea's Eden Hazard in upcoming transfer windows, while they have activated a buy-back clause in Mariano Diaz's contract.