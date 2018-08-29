A Red Star Belgrade fan stole a shirt right off a players back before stuffing it down his own shorts to get away just moments after Red Star clinched a spot in the Champions League for the first time in the Champion League era.

The moment, which has to be seen to be believed, came after Red Star Belgrade advanced through the play-off on away goals with a 2–2 aggregate score against Red Bull Salzburg.

With Red Star Belgrade down 2–0, El Fardou Ben Nabouhane scored twice in a minute to tie the match and help his team advance.

Brilliant!! Red Star Belgrade fan steals the shirt right off players back and stuffs it down his shorts!



(amazing game by the way) #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/Rcotv4QUXN — simon crosse (@simoncrosse) August 29, 2018

Red Star Belgrade is in Pot 4 with Viktoria Plzen, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Inter Milan, Hoffenheim, Young Boy and AEK Athens.

The Champions League group stage draw is Thursday. Real Madrid won its third straight Champions League title last season.