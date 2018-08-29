Thomas Lemar Reveals He Decided to Join Atletico Madrid After Antoine Griezmann Conversation

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar has revealed that a conversation with Antoine Griezmann was a key factor in persuading him to sign for the club.

Lemar was in high demand following an outstanding 2016-17 season, in which he, alongside Kylian Mbappe, fired Monaco to the Ligue 1 title, also helping the club reach the Champions League semi-final.

After much speculation regarding his future, Lemar moved to Atletico for €70m this summer, much to the disappointment of Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal.



VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Lemar has now explained in an interview with Marca why he chose Atletico above the other interested parties, how fellow countryman Griezmann was keen for him to move to the Spanish capital and why he feels Griezmann winning the coveted Ballon d'Or trophy is just a matter of time.





''It's obvious that chat from Antoine and also from Lucas Hernandez, speaking to me about the club and telling me it is really good to advance and continue my career, helped me to choose Atletico.''





''I know he really wanted me to come and he's happy that I'm here so that we can do good things this season.'

"It [Griezmann winning the award] is what I expect to happen and something I wish with all my heart."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Lemar went on to say that he has given little thought to the amount of money Atletico paid for his services, before praising his teammates for helping him settle quickly in his new surroundings.





''I say that the figures are between clubs. I don't have anything to do with that … I just have to do my work on the field and everything will go well … or so I hope.





''I'm not a complicated person … It's much easier with players like Diego Costa, who is really crazy and Koke. They are fantastic people.

"Later, when Antoine and Lucas arrived, I spoke French with them and everything became much easier."