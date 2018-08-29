Tottenham Fans Celebrate Son Heung-min Reaching Asian Games Final After South Korea Beat Vietnam

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Tottenham star Son Heung-min has edged closer to avoiding military service for his country after guiding them to the Asian Games final. 

A 3-1 victory over Vietnam means South Korea will compete for the Asian Games gold medal, and Tottenham fans were in celebratory mood on social media.

ARIEF BAGUS/GettyImages

South Korean law states that all men must complete 21 months of military service before they reach the age of 28, but those who win a medal at the Olympics or win gold at the Asian Games are exempt from this service. 

This law had been looming over Son, who recently turned 26, and winning the final could provide his last chance to avoid military service. Spurs fans were therefore celebrating on social media following South Korea's progression to the final.

Spurs fans will be keeping a close eye on the result of the final against Japan as if South Korea can win gold, the north London club will be able to keep hold of their star winger and avoid losing him for almost two years.

Son has become an increasingly important member of Tottenham's team in recent seasons after a difficult first campaign at the club, and scored 18 goals in 52 appearances for Spurs last year.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, it looks like the former Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen star has a tough task on his hands in cementing a consistent spot in Tottenham's team, with Lucas Moura starting the season well and Erik Lamela expected to play a larger role after his recent injury troubles.

