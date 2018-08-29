'We're Waiting on You': Liverpool Fans Excited to See Promising Youngster Back After Injury Rehab

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Liverpool’s flying start to the Premier League season has befitted a summer of great excitement among the club’s fans which came as a result of a storming Champions League run in the previous campaign and a summer of heavy spending, but it is a talented youngster that fans cannot wait to welcome back into the fold.


Striking prospect Rhian Brewster is in the process of rehabilitation following ankle surgery which had disrupted the great strides made by the attacker in Liverpool’s youth ranks, having hit 14 goals and contributed 12 assists in 34 games for the Reds’ U23 squad.

His form has not gone unnoticed and Brewster is being touted for heavy future involvement in Jurgen Klopp’s senior setup at Anfield once he returns from his injury layoff. The 18-year-old is yet to make a mark on the first team but is expected to be in the fold upon his comeback.

Liverpool spent vast sums on the transfers of Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri during the summer, but did not recruit a new striker to compete with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke in the Reds’ frontline.

Danny Ings parted company with Liverpool to join Southampton, however, and there is potential for Brewster to enter the mix should he continue to impress in Liverpool’s youth ranks once he returns to action.

Liverpool fans certainly appear convinced by the young striker’s talents and are highly anticipating Brewster’s comeback in hope of seeing Brewster make his mark. Here is a selection of Reds’ fans’ responses to Brewster’s latest update on his rehabilitation on Twitter: 

