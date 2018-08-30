Arsenal Fans Respond to News of Impending Loan Deal & Fresh Contract for Out of Favour Youngster

Arsenal fans have reacted to news of young hopeful Reiss Nelson's proposed loan move to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

The winger enjoyed minutes under Arsene Wenger last season, racking up 15 appearances in a breakthrough season for the 18-year-old. It has been widely reported that Nelson is expected to join Hoffenheim at the end of this week as he searches for first-team minutes.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Nelson's contract with the Gunners expires at the end of the 2018/19 campaign and the London club are desperate to tie him up to a new deal before he heads for Germany. Nelson has reportedly demanded first team minutes, which haven't been given by Emery since his arrival as manager this summer.

Last season saw Nelson excite Arsenal fans with his raw talent, being given unexpected starts against Southampton and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Fans have feared over losing Nelson due to a recent stall in contract talks, however, this news has been greeted positively by most Gunners as a great opportunity for the winger to get valuable minutes away from his parent club.

The deal has also concerned a few regarding the London club's apparent lack of wide options for Emery to choose from in his new 4-3-3 system. Any injury crisis to the Gunners' first choice options might prove costly without a natural winger like Nelson to step in.

After hearing the news, Arsenal fans took to social media to share their responses...

Panic over? — Ross Evans (@R__Evans) August 28, 2018

Dear god I hope this is true! — craig long (@craig101long) August 28, 2018

Excellent!! 🤞🤞 — James Grigg (@grigja) August 28, 2018