Arsenal Goalkeeper Bernd Leno Insists His 'Time Will Come' After Slow Start to Gunners Career

Bernd Leno has spoken out about his lack of first-team minutes under Unai Emery since moving from Bayer Leverkusen to Arsenal this summer.

The Germany international is yet to make his full debut for the Gunners this season, having to watch on with Petr Cech preferred as the first choice in north London.

Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet so far, already shipping six goals in their opening three league games, picking up their first win against West Ham last Saturday.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

Speaking with German newspaper Sport Bild, as reported by the Daily Star, Leno opened up about having to watch on from the sidelines since his £22.5m switch to the Premier League this summer.

Leno said: "I am convinced that my change was the right decision, I'm not crazy. It may take a few weeks or months, but my time here will come."

Arsenal boss Unai Emery also responded to questions surrounding Leno after the opening day defeat to Manchester City, saying: "We want the competition with the goalkeeper and also every player in the squad, The position is the same. The same chances for all the goalkeepers.

"Petr Cech had a very good pre-season. He has experience of continuing to defend our goal. Leno is starting with us, he is working very well and also played very good in pre-season. He can wait his moment."

Arsenal travel to Wales on Sunday to face newly promoted Cardiff in the Premier League. Neil Warnock's side are still waiting to score their first goal since returning to England's top tier whilst Emery looks to build on the confidence of his first win.