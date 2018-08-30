Arsenal Goalkeeper Bernd Leno Insists His 'Time Will Come' After Slow Start to Gunners Career

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Bernd Leno has spoken out about his lack of first-team minutes under Unai Emery since moving from Bayer Leverkusen to Arsenal this summer. 

The Germany international is yet to make his full debut for the Gunners this season, having to watch on with Petr Cech preferred as the first choice in north London. 

Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet so far, already shipping six goals in their opening three league games, picking up their first win against West Ham last Saturday. 

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

Speaking with German newspaper Sport Bild, as reported by the Daily Star, Leno opened up about having to watch on from the sidelines since his £22.5m switch to the Premier League this summer. 

Leno said: "I am convinced that my change was the right decision, I'm not crazy. It may take a few weeks or months, but my time here will come." 

Arsenal boss Unai Emery also responded to questions surrounding Leno after the opening day defeat to Manchester City, saying: "We want the competition with the goalkeeper and also every player in the squad, The position is the same. The same chances for all the goalkeepers.

"Petr Cech had a very good pre-season. He has experience of continuing to defend our goal. Leno is starting with us, he is working very well and also played very good in pre-season. He can wait his moment."

Arsenal travel to Wales on Sunday to face newly promoted Cardiff in the Premier League. Neil Warnock's side are still waiting to score their first goal since returning to England's top tier whilst Emery looks to build on the confidence of his first win. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)