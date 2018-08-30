Assessing Best & Worst Case Scenarios for the 4 German Clubs Ahead of Champions League Group Draw

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke and Hoffenheim will be the four German clubs aiming to impress in the Champions League this season, and the quartet will learn who awaits them in the group stage later today.

Bayern take their place in pot one having been crowned Bundesliga champions, whilst Dortmund find themselves in pot two.

Schalke are in pot three whilst Hoffenheim have been placed in pot four.

Let's take a look at each club's best and worst case scenario...

Hoffenheim

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Best: Lokomotiv Moscow, Benfica, Ajax, Hoffenheim

Julian Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim's best case scenario would include the three supposedly weakest sides from the three other pots, although given the fact that they're in pot four themselves, they will be underdogs.

Worst: Real Madrid, Napoli, Liverpool, Hoffenheim

As they are in pot four, Hoffenheim could face the hardest group of them all, with all of the other pots' strongest teams being potential opponents.

These include the likes of the 2018 winners and finalists Real Madrid and Liverpool, as well as Carlo Ancelotti's dangerous Napoli side.

Schalke

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Best: Lokomotiv Moscow, Benfica, Schalke, AEK Athens

Domenico Tedesco's Schalke, who finished runners up in the Bundesliga to Bayern last term, could have a quite simply draw if fortunes go their way.

Worst: Real Madrid, Tottenham, Schalke, Inter Milan

Schalke, being in pot three, could face both pot one and pot two's hardest teams in Real Madrid and Tottenham, as well as Luciano Spaletti's dangerous looking Inter side.

Borussia Dortmund

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Best: Lokomotiv Moscow, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Young Boys

Dortmund's best possible draw looks fairly simple for Lucien Favre's side, with only Ajax a potential stumbling block along the way towards their aim to becoming group winners.

Worst: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Inter Milan

Favre's Dortmund, on the other hand, could face arguably the hardest draw out of anyone. They could potentially face the reigning champions Real Madrid, finalists Liverpool and the much strengthened Inter.

Bayern Munich

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Best: Bayern Munich, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax, Young Boys

Niko Kovac's Bayern would look extremely likely to walk this group and would hope to go on to better their exit at the semi-final stage from last campaign.

Worst: Bayern Munich, Roma, Liverpool, Inter Milan

Contrastingly, the Bavarians could face another semi-finalist from last year in the form of the impressive Roma. Last year's finalists Liverpool could also await them, and would pose a much harder test given the arrivals of Naby Keita and Alisson.

Another much stronger team than they were last season in Inter may also be awaiting Bayern.