Barcelona Confirm the Signing of Ronald Araujo From Boston River on 5-Year Contract

Barcelona have today confirmed the signing of Ronald Araujo from Boston River on a five-year contract, with the defender set to go straight into Garcia Pimienta's Barcelona B team.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the 19-year-old centre back arrives at the Camp Nou for an initial fee of €1.7m, with that figure set to rise to €5.2m once all variables come into consideration.

Official ☑️ [FCB] | FC Barcelona and the Uruguayan Boston River have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Ronald Araujo to Barça, who signs for the next five seasons. The cost of the transfer is a fixed of 1.7 million euros and some variables till max of €5.2M. pic.twitter.com/wL9eq0EfkW — BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) August 30, 2018

Araujo is captain of the Uruguay Under-20 side and poses a dominant aerial threat. The physically imposing defender is said to have already signed his contract on Wednesday and met fellow countryman Luis Suarez before the Blaugrana announced the deal on Thursday.

The teenager's contract will contain a €100m release clause during his time in the Barcelona B team, with the clause set to increase to €200m if he is promoted to the first team in Catalonia.

Ronald Araujo(19) - Ball playing right footed CB



Fee: €1.7M

Variables: Max €3.5M.

Height: 1.88M

Release Clause: €100M (Barça B),€200M (if promoted)

Strengths: Aerial Duels, Pace, Tackling and Techniques



Lot can be expected from Ronald after he adapt to Barça style. pic.twitter.com/wbGN297P0G — BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) August 30, 2018

The Uruguayan started his career at Huracán de Rivera before signing for Boston River last year, where he has impressed enough to catch the eye of one of the world's biggest clubs.

Barcelona's capture of Araujo comes after Boca Juniors were unwilling to let their defender, Leonardo Balerdi leave for the Spanish champions for a similar fee.

Barca had planned to loan Balerdi back to the club before bringing him to Spain next season where he would alternate between the first team and the B team.

Araujo made 22 appearances in all competitions last season and is expected to slot straight in alongside Chumi in central defence with the B team.

Barcelona are hoping that Araujo can become the long term successor to the ageing Thomas Vermaelen, although it is too soon to be thinking about first team plans for the teenager just yet.