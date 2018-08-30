The 2018-19 UEFA Champions League will take shape Thursday in Monaco (12 p.m. ET), where the group stage draw takes place to set the table for this season's competition.

The four pots were completed on Wednesday, as Benfica, PSV Eindhoven and Red Star Belgrade claimed the final three spots in the group stage via the qualifying playoffs. The top pot is made up of the reigning Champions League and Europa League winners, followed by the six champions of the top-ranked leagues in Europe, based on UEFA's coefficient system.

The remaining three pots are then filled in order of club coefficient ranking. Teams from the same federation cannot be drawn together, nor can Russian and Ukranian teams due to ongoing political tensions between the two nations. That still leaves myriad possibilities for intriguing quartets, groups of death and potential surprises when the balls are drawn to reveal the results. Here are the pots that will be divided into the eight groups:

POT 1

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Lokomotiv Moscow

POT 2

Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Benfica, Napoli, Tottenham, Roma

POT 3

Liverpool, Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, Ajax, CSKA Moscow, Valencia, PSV Eindhoven

POT 4

Viktoria Plzen, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Inter Milan, Hoffenheim, Young Boys, AEK Athens, Red Star Belgrade

Stay tuned here for the results of the draw as they happen and analysis for which teams have the best shot at going through (refresh for most recent results).