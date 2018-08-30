Come Back!: Huddersfield Fans Can't Handle News of Chelsea Forward Joining Rivals Leeds United

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Huddersfield Town fans weren't pleased to see their former loan star Izzy Brown linked with rivals Leeds United on Thursday.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the Chelsea forward is the subject of advanced talks between the Blues and Peacocks, and he could soon sign a loan deal with the latter as the loan window is set to close on Friday.

Brown starred for the Seagulls when he was on loan there two seasons ago and had some great games against Leeds. So fans of the Premier League side simply don't want him heading back to Yorkshire for another team.

Here are some of the reactions below:

They seem to think he could be even more dangerous under the Whites' new boss.

And there's an honest Leeds fan...

He just might, mate. He just might.

And your very honest Huddersfield fan is over here...

They'll only have one day left to keep their fingers crossed, but Huddersfield aren't believed to have made an approach just yet.

