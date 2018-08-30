Come Back!: Huddersfield Fans Can't Handle News of Chelsea Forward Joining Rivals Leeds United

Huddersfield Town fans weren't pleased to see their former loan star Izzy Brown linked with rivals Leeds United on Thursday.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the Chelsea forward is the subject of advanced talks between the Blues and Peacocks, and he could soon sign a loan deal with the latter as the loan window is set to close on Friday.

SKY SOURCES: @LUFC are in advanced talks to sign @ChelseaFC attacking midfielder Izzy Brown on loan. #SSN pic.twitter.com/6WZVRy2Wez — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 30, 2018

Brown starred for the Seagulls when he was on loan there two seasons ago and had some great games against Leeds. So fans of the Premier League side simply don't want him heading back to Yorkshire for another team.

Here are some of the reactions below:

If Izzy Brown joins Leeds on loan- on top of our start to the season, I genuinely think some Town fans will start scheduling their lobotomies #htafc — Elliott (@elliotthtafc) August 29, 2018

They seem to think he could be even more dangerous under the Whites' new boss.

Izzy Brown under Bielsa? He could be a monster for them. — Sivan John (@SivanJohn_) August 29, 2018

And there's an honest Leeds fan...

Tell me about it, he demolished us when we versed you. 😂 — ♛ LΞTHΛL HΛŹΞ [LΞ] (@Lethal_Haze) August 30, 2018

I’d be devestated, he could still do a job for us — Patrick Beaumont (@PatrickBeaumon3) August 29, 2018

He just might, mate. He just might.

He wouldn’t 😥😥😥 — Freddie Cocker (@freddiec1994) August 29, 2018

don’t go to leeds. come back to us. please. we still love you — 𝕔⍵ (@cwHTFC) August 27, 2018

I wish you were back at Huddersfield, could do with you. — Jonathan Hallas (@HallasJonathan) August 27, 2018

And your very honest Huddersfield fan is over here...

If you sign for Leeds you will be hated at Huddersfield aha — Bradley Richardson (@Bradley18429680) August 28, 2018

They'll only have one day left to keep their fingers crossed, but Huddersfield aren't believed to have made an approach just yet.