Gareth Southgate Names First England Squad Since World Cup With Luke Shaw & Joe Gomez Recalled

England manager Gareth Southgate has recalled Manchester United defender Luke Shaw and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez to the Three Lions squad for the national team's first action since the World Cup as they prepare to face Spain in the new UEFA Nations League at Wembley.

The same 23-man squad will then play a friendly against Switzerland at Leicester's King Power Stadium a few days later.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Shaw has only played once for England since 2015 but has enjoyed a strong start to the club season despite Manchester United's ongoing troubles, while Gomez will be hoping to add to the three caps he has won since making his senior debut last year.

Liverpool's Adam Lallana and Burnley's James Tarkowski have also been recalled, as has uncapped Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill are notable omissions following their respective international retirements, while Phil Jones and Nick Pope have both been left out due to injury.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Full 23-Man England Squad for Spain & Switzerland Games:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Dele (Tottenham Hotspur), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

England will play further UEFA Nations League fixtures later this year when they face Croatia and Spain away from home in October, before hosting the Croatians at Wembley in November.

Whichever of the trip finishes top of the mini three-team league will advance to the 2018/19 Nations League Finals. Last place will mean relegation from League A to League B next time.