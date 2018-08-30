Leicester Fans Rave About New Signing During Impressive Performance in Mid-Week Win

Leicester fans have been signing the praises of summer signing Rachid Ghezzal following his performance in the Foxes' 4-0 win over Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.





The Algerian, who was signed from Ligue 1 side Monaco for a reported £10m fee, has featured sparingly in the Premier League so far this season, playing a total of 39 minutes.

However, against Fleetwood, the 26-year-old started and snagged his first goal for the Foxes, and his performance drew applause from the Leicester faithful on Twitter.

Ghezzal the biggest positive from a very slick dispatch. Increasingly excited by this squad. #lcfc https://t.co/9MXLOop7fQ — I Rate Heskey (@irateheskey) August 28, 2018





Ghezzal looks a great signing. Has played well all night, deserved his goal. #LCFC — smudgerooks (@smudgerooks) August 28, 2018

Given Ghezzal's Algerian heritage, as well as the fact that he is left footed and full of trickery and skill on the ball, many fans have compared him to his international teammate and former Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez.





Indeed, Ghezzal's goal was quite sublime, as he cut inside onto his left foot from the right wing and curled a superb strike into the top corner.

Ghezzal definitely has the first touch of Mahrez although did misplace some passes. Promising on the whole #lcfc #ghezzal — LCFC Tweets (@LCFCTweets) August 28, 2018

Leicester will face Wolves away in the next round of the Carabao Cup, but first they have to contend with a home fixture in the Premier League against leaders Liverpool, and some fans may wonder if Ghezzal's display in the week would merit a substitute appearance - if not a start against the Reds.



