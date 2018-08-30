Leicester Fans Rave About New Signing During Impressive Performance in Mid-Week Win

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Leicester fans have been signing the praises of summer signing Rachid Ghezzal following his performance in the Foxes' 4-0 win over Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.


The Algerian, who was signed from Ligue 1 side Monaco for a reported £10m fee, has featured sparingly in the Premier League so far this season, playing a total of 39 minutes. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, against Fleetwood, the 26-year-old started and snagged his first goal for the Foxes, and his performance drew applause from the Leicester faithful on Twitter.


Given Ghezzal's Algerian heritage, as well as the fact that he is left footed and full of trickery and skill on the ball, many fans have compared him to his international teammate and former Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez.


Indeed, Ghezzal's goal was quite sublime, as he cut inside onto his left foot from the right wing and curled a superb strike into the top corner.

Leicester will face Wolves away in the next round of the Carabao Cup, but first they have to contend with a home fixture in the Premier League against leaders Liverpool, and some fans may wonder if Ghezzal's display in the week would merit a substitute appearance - if not a start against the Reds.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)