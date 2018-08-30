Man Utd Star Set to Lead England Call Ups as Southgate Looks to Youth for Nations League Fixtures

Manchester United full back Luke Shaw is set for an England recall on Thursday, as manager Gareth Southgate looks set to draft a host of fresh faces into his squad for the upcoming Nations League matches with Spain and Switzerland.

Multiple reports suggest that Shaw, who has won his place back at Old Trafford in the early weeks of the season, could replace club mate Ashley Young in the fold. Young featured regularly for the Three Lions at the World Cup, but Southgate is now looking to take his squad in a new direction - with a number of younger players favoured over older heads.

The likes of Ben Chilwell - another talent Southgate is a fan of - and Southampton's Ryan Bertrand are also in the frame and pushing for a call up. However Mail Online Sport report that Shaw is indeed the favourite, and that Southgate has actually communicated with Young that he's making a conscious decision to introduce more youngsters in upcoming selections.

Young is believed to understand the decision, but will remain available for future opportunities.

Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill have this week announced they will be stepping out of the international picture in order to focus on club matters, while it's been previously reported that both Manchester City's Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho are expected to receive call ups too.

The likes of Callum Wilson of Bournemouth, Watford's Will Hughes, and West Ham United defender Declan Rice are also under consideration. The latter has been capped three times in friendly matches by the Republic of Ireland, but is ready to switch allegiance to England in hope of a call up.

Liverpool's Joe Gomez is also expected to be called up, while teammate Daniel Sturridge has a chance of inclusion too.

The squad will be officially announced later on Thursday.