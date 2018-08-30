Manchester City Eye Up Move for Wolves Star Ruben Neves But Fear Manchester United Hijack

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City hold a strong interest in Wolves star Ruben Neves, but fear that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has latched on to their plans.

According to Goal, Pep Guardiola's side were exploring the possibility of moving for the Portugal international in the final days of the summer transfer window, having missed out on Jorginho, who joined Chelsea instead.

David Rogers/GettyImages

However, both Wolves and the player's agent Jorge Mendes gave little encouragement to the Citizens for any potential move.

Mendes, who has been the main instigator behind the huge influx of Portuguese talent arriving at Molineux, was unwilling to break his promise that the 21-year-old would not be sold following promotion to the club's supporters.

City have been wary of panic buying in their pursuit of a long term replacement for 33-year-old Fernandinho and are willing to be patient to get their man.

Most successful long balls by outfield players in the Premier League so far:



• Rúben Neves (20)

• David Luiz (19)

• Virgil van Dijk (19)



Spraying it from deep. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Bfu8Vfgtjf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 29, 2018

The club's sporting director, Txiki Begiristain, was in attendance with Mendes at Wolves' Premier League opener against Everton, with the pair maintaining a strong relationship after the signings of Nicolas Otamendi, Ederson and Bernardo Silva in recent years.

Wolves are believed to want in the region of £60m for their star man.

However, Guardiola is wary that word of his transfer plans have reached Old Trafford, and is worried that Mourinho, who's agent is Mendes, is planning to hijack the deal.

Should Pep Guardiola turn to Ruben Neves in his search for Fernandinho's long-term replacement?



🔁 Yes

❤️ No pic.twitter.com/Z3Uf6Zl1CE — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 25, 2018

City have lost out to United in deals for Brazilian international Fred and Alexis Sanchez recently, and are worried that their pursuit of Neves may end up heading the same way.

Guardiola's cause for concern stems from his failure to bring Jorginho to the Etihad, despite agreeing personal terms with the player and a fee with his former side Napoli.