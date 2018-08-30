Manuel Pellegrini Reveals He Turned Down Opportunity to Bring Yaya Toure to West Ham This Summer

Manuel Pellegrini has revealed that he rejected the opportunity to sign former Manchester City star Yaya Toure this summer following the Ivorian's departure from the Etihad Stadium.

Toure played under Pellegrini at City during the Chilean's three-year stint in Manchester, in which the club won a League Cup and a Premier League title. Toure was one of City's star men at the time, and played some of the best football of his career under Pellegrini.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Since the announcement was made that Toure would not be staying at the Etihad for another season, speculation has been rife as to where the Ivorian would be playing his football for the 2018/19 campaign.

Pellegrini has now revealed, as quoted by the Evening Standard, that he turned down the chance of a reunion with Toure at West Ham as there was no room for him in the Hammers' squad.

“In the moment that we were doing our squad list, that position was covered by other players. We need money to bring in other positions, so I explained to Yaya clearly why he cannot come here but I hope he will find a good and big club because he is a very good player.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Chilean also expressed his disappointment at Toure's agent Dimitry Seluk saying West Ham weren't a big enough club for Yaya to join.

“The words of the agent of Yaya were unfortunate." Pellegrini added.

Seluk's cryptic tweets have once again hit the headlines recently, as he hinted that the club his client would be joining played against Burnley in August, adding fuel to the fire that the Ivorian would be returning to Olympiacos.

It's a football club that played against Burnley in August 🤔 https://t.co/eDGeI0EvFf — Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) August 30, 2018

Whilst his agent may want to save face by demeaning West Ham, the fact the Hammers rejected his client suggests that Toure's stock is nowhere near as high as it once was.