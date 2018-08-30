Nacer Chadli Set for Move From West Brom to Monaco After £10.8m Fee Agreed

Monaco appear to be on the verge of signing West Bromwich Albion and Belgium winger Nacer Chadli, with the player already said to have travelled to the Ligue 1 heavyweights for a medical.

According to RMC, a fee described as 'close' to €12m (£10.8m) has been agreed between the Ligue 1 side and the Championship club, indicating that a move for Chadli could be completed before the French transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Chadli, who scored a famous last gasp winner for Belgium in their 3-2 comeback World Cup win against Japan during the summer, has played his club football in England since 2013 when he joined Tottenham from Dutch side FC Twente.

He scored as many as 11 Premier League goals for Spurs during the 2014/15 season, before going to join the Baggies for a reported fee of around £13m in the summer of 2016.

Injuries limited Chadli to only five league appearances as West Brom suffered relegation from the top flight last season, although he was still chosen for World Cup duty by national team manager Roberto Martinez ahead of the likes of Kevin Mirallas and Divock Origi.

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Monaco will compete in the Champions League this season after finishing second behind Paris Saint-Germain in France in 2017/18 and Chadli will help replace departed wingers Thomas Lemar and Rachid Ghezzal who have joined Atletico Madrid and Leicester respectively.