Nacer Chadli Set for Move From West Brom to Monaco After £10.8m Fee Agreed

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Monaco appear to be on the verge of signing West Bromwich Albion and Belgium winger Nacer Chadli, with the player already said to have travelled to the Ligue 1 heavyweights for a medical.

According to RMC, a fee described as 'close' to €12m (£10.8m) has been agreed between the Ligue 1 side and the Championship club, indicating that a move for Chadli could be completed before the French transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Chadli, who scored a famous last gasp winner for Belgium in their 3-2 comeback World Cup win against Japan during the summer, has played his club football in England since 2013 when he joined Tottenham from Dutch side FC Twente.

He scored as many as 11 Premier League goals for Spurs during the 2014/15 season, before going to join the Baggies for a reported fee of around £13m in the summer of 2016.

Injuries limited Chadli to only five league appearances as West Brom suffered relegation from the top flight last season, although he was still chosen for World Cup duty by national team manager Roberto Martinez ahead of the likes of Kevin Mirallas and Divock Origi.

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Monaco will compete in the Champions League this season after finishing second behind Paris Saint-Germain in France in 2017/18 and Chadli will help replace departed wingers Thomas Lemar and Rachid Ghezzal who have joined Atletico Madrid and Leicester respectively.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)