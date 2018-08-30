'One Day': Frenkie De Jong Still Dreaming of Future Barcelona Move After Ajax Make UCL Group Stages

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Frenkie De Jong has confirmed that he will not be joining Barcelona this season after Ajax secured their qualification for the Champions League group stages on Tuesday.

The Amsterdam club drew 0-0 in the Ukraine against Dynamo Kiev to seal a 3-1 aggregate win, and book their place in Europe's premier club competition for the first time since the 2014/15 season.

It has been widely reported that Ajax would have sold De Jong to Barcelona if they had failed to reach the group stages, because they would have needed to make up the difference in revenue.

Following on from Tuesday's result, De Jong confirmed that he would be staying at Ajax, but he refused to rule out a move to the Spanish champions in the future.

"I wanted to play for Barcelona and perhaps one day I will, but it won't be this season," the 21-year-old told NOS, quoted by Marca.

Sporting director Marc Overmars had always been keen to keep De Jong at the club under any circumstances, but it would have been a lot more difficult if Ajax had not progressed.

Now that he is certain of his immediate future, De Jong is looking forward to a "fun year", as Ajax aim to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2006, as well as attempting to break PSV Eindhoven's Eredivisie dominance.

There is the possibility that De Jong will come up against Barcelona in the Champions League. Ajax are in pot 3 for Thursday's draw, while Barca are in pot 1.

"I would love to play against Barcelona," De Jong admitted.

De Jong, who is yet to be capped at senior level, has been named in the Netherlands' provisional squad to face Peru and France next month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)