Real Madrid's Luka Modric Wins UEFA Player of the Year Award on the Back of Incredible Season

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has been named the UEFA Player of the Year for his fantastic performances both at club and international level in 2018.

Thursday night was a big one for European football, with the Champions League draw for the 2018/19 campaign taking place in Monaco. But the Croatian emerged as the man of the hour, picking up two awards on the night.

Real stopper Keylor Navas snatched up the Goalkeeper of the Season Award for his exploits during Los Blancos' run to the trophy.

His teammate Sergio Ramos won the Defender of the Season Award, while Modric, who had a stellar year which also saw him win the 2018 World Cup's Golden Ball, was named the Midfielder of the Season. Former Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, now at Juventus, claimed the Forward of the Season Award as well.

Modric's contributions were instrumental in Madrid's Champions League trophy capture, and his immense influence in the middle of the park for Croatia led the Vatreni to the World Cup final, where they fell short against champions France.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

"It's an incredible moment for me and I feel excited and proud of this great award," the midfielder told the crowd after being branded UEFA's best player for 2018.

"I want to thank everyone who voted for me. My teammates and coaches at Real Madrid, this award belongs to all of them."

The player was also asked to name his main inspiration and singled out his father.

"I think It's my father," he replied. "He took me to my first training session, always teaching me to never give up and to fight for my dreams. I thank him for the person I am today."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Modric was linked with a move to Inter this summer, but he will be staying put at Madrid and has declared that the Spanish side will be looking to win the Champions League yet again this season.