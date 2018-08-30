Report Claims Jan Oblak Will Not Sign New Atletico Deal With Keeper Unhappy Over Broken Promises

A source close to Ateltico Madrid's Jan Oblak claims that the goalkeeper has no intention of discussing a new deal with the Spanish club.

Reported by AS, the Slovenian international is unhappy that promises made to him when he signed a contract extension in February 2016 have not been kept, when his release clause was increased from €45m to €100m.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The source has also claimed the issues regarding a new contract is not financial, claiming "at the moment, it's not a question of money," and as such, will not discuss a new deal for the time being.

News of an apparent contract stand-off contradicts reports earlier in the week suggesting the 25-year-old was set to sign a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano before the end of the year, with his current contract running until 2021.

Oblak has earned a reputation as one of the world's best goalkeepers since signing for Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2014 for €16m. The Slovenia international has kept 94 clean sheets in 165 appearances in all competitions, winning the Europa League, Spanish Super Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in Spain.

As a result, a number of Premier League clubs were interested in signing Oblak this summer,

with Liverpool reportedly targeting him before they signed Alisson, while Chelsea enquired about his services, before opting for fellow La Liga goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Despite the UEFA Super Cup win over fierce rivals Real Madrid prior to the new season, Diego Simeone's side have already lost ground in the race for the La Liga title win a win and a draw from their opening games, while Barcelona and Los Blancos won both their opening games.