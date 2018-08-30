Sadio Mane Reveals What Close Friend Naby Keita Keeps Telling Him About Liverpool

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has spoken out about how his friend and new teammate Naby Keita is loving life in Merseyside.

Speaking to LiverpoolFC.com, Mane opened up over the friendship the pair had struck up when they first played together for RB Salzburg in 2014. Keita agreed to join the Reds last summer and has already hit the ground running for his new club, slotting straight into Jurgen Klopp's starting eleven.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking about Keita, Mane said: "I think I spoke to Naby every single weekend because I knew him before, we played together in Salzburg, two years and then I left and came to the Premier League and he went to Germany.





"Still we kept in touch all the time and the first time he talked to me about Liverpool I said 'welcome, this is a family, not a club - you will enjoy it'.

"He is always telling me he can't believe how amazing Liverpool is."

Liverpool have already hit the ground running this season. Netting seven goals and keeping three clean sheets has brought a lot of praise for the English giants, who are expected to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League crown this season.

Although Keita is yet to register an assist or goal for his new club, the Guinean's positive influence has already been felt at Anfield with his athleticism and skill, which fits perfectly with the high-intensity style of Jurgen Klopp's system.

Mane and Keita will hope to keep Liverpool's 100% record intact when they travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday to face Leicester City in the Premier League.