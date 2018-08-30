When Mohamed Salah got ready for the Champions League draw today, how was he supposed to know that he would leave the venue in a cold sweat, having flashbacks to the Champions League final last season?

Well, you'd forgive the Egyptian for feeling that way after Ramos tapped Salah on the shoulder as he exited the stage this evening, having collected his award for UEFA's Defender of the Year. Of course, it was Salah's shoulder that was injured after a confrontation with Ramos early in last season's final, and it nearly forced the Liverpool star to miss the World Cup.

It's moments like this, at the draw for the Champions League group stage, where you really get to appreciate what Ramos is all about.

Sergio Ramos touching Mo Salah's shoulder as he walks past him was the best thing in the whole of the #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/b7mGjWPCjw — Blog of the Net (@BlogOfTheNet) August 30, 2018

The Spaniard is cold and calculated, he knows exactly what he's doing there. Ramos asserted dominance in the snidest way possible, and it was pure evil genius.