Sheyi Ojo Signs New Liverpool Contract & Makes Season-Long Loan Move to Stade Reims

Sheyi Ojo has signed a contract extension at Liverpool before joining Ligue 1 side Stade Reims on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season.

The Premier League club did not divulge the length of Ojo's new deal, only confirming that he had put pen to paper before jetting out to France for the remainder of the campaign.

The 21-year-old joined Liverpool's Academy from Milton Keynes Dons in 2011, and made his first team debut for the Reds in 2016 in an FA Cup draw with Exeter. He scored in the replay against the Grecians, but that remains his only goal in 13 appearances.

He has previously spent time out on loan with Wigan, Wolves and most recently Fulham, where he scored four goals in 22 Championship games but was not involved in the end-of-season play-offs.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

He returned to Liverpool and was part of the Reds' pre-season tour of the United States, scoring in a 4-1 win over rivals Manchester United. However, the extent of the competition for places at Anfield means that first team chances will be limited.

Reims finished last season as Ligue 2 champions, returning to the French top flight after a two-year absence. They have started the season with six points from three games.

Ojo could make his debut when Reims host Montpellier on Saturday.