Sheyi Ojo Signs New Liverpool Contract & Makes Season-Long Loan Move to Stade Reims

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Sheyi Ojo has signed a contract extension at Liverpool before joining Ligue 1 side Stade Reims on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season.

The Premier League club did not divulge the length of Ojo's new deal, only confirming that he had put pen to paper before jetting out to France for the remainder of the campaign.

The 21-year-old joined Liverpool's Academy from Milton Keynes Dons in 2011, and made his first team debut for the Reds in 2016 in an FA Cup draw with Exeter. He scored in the replay against the Grecians, but that remains his only goal in 13 appearances.

He has previously spent time out on loan with Wigan, Wolves and most recently Fulham, where he scored four goals in 22 Championship games but was not involved in the end-of-season play-offs.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

He returned to Liverpool and was part of the Reds' pre-season tour of the United States, scoring in a 4-1 win over rivals Manchester United. However, the extent of the competition for places at Anfield means that first team chances will be limited.

Reims finished last season as Ligue 2 champions, returning to the French top flight after a two-year absence. They have started the season with six points from three games.

Ojo could make his debut when Reims host Montpellier on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)